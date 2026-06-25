Abundant Church prepares to feed 2,000 people with a ‘Mega Food Giveaway’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, Abundant Church prepared to feed up to 2,000 people across the Borderplex as part of a Mega Food Giveaway.

Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit, unloaded food supplies and transferred them into Abundant Church trucks for the giveaway set for Sunday.

Jared Nieman, the lead pastor at Abundant, said the giveaway will be at its Lower Valley location (1000 Valley Crest Dr.) during its services at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

"Anyone can come to church if they need food. We're happy to serve them," Nieman said. "It's on a first come, first serve basis during all of the services on Sunday morning."

Nieman said families who would like to take food home will get a ticket at the church during the service. After the service, volunteers will help those who have a ticket.

"We know things have been expensive lately -- gas prices, utility bills going up, and so we were able to partner with an amazing organization, Convoy of Hope, in providing all of this food to the people in our community who are in need of food," he said.

Nieman said several hundreds of volunteers will help with the food giveaway Sunday.