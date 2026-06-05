Good Vibes Only: Local Navy sailor reflects on historic deployment

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso native Esteban Hernandez enjoyed a brief visit to the Sun City following a lengthy deployment.

At a young age, Hernandez knew he wanted to serve his country and join the military.

His mother, Anita Hernandez, told ABC-7 that as a child, he would tell everyone he would join the military.

“Since he was in third grade, he told me he was going to join the military, and I just kind of patted his shoulder and said, 'That's really cute. That's so cute,'" his mother said.

At Eastwood High School, he was involved in the National Honor Society and Junior ROTC. After graduating in 2024, he joined the U.S. Navy.

Hernandez comes from a military family. His father, Enrique Hernandez, was in the Marine Corps Reserve. Several other family members were also part of the armed forces. Hernandez said he is thrilled to be continuing his family’s legacy.

“It's always been in the cards for me to serve my country and carry the tradition of service that my father, my grandfather and my uncles had carried before me,” he said.

His parents said he chose the U.S. Navy because it fit his personality. Esteban’s uncle was also part of the Navy, and he had a large influence on his decisions.

Hernandez said his grandmother cried when she told her the news. His grandfather reminded him of the commitment he was making.

Just two months after graduating high school, he was sworn in. Then he was off to boot camp in Illinois.

Eventually, he was deployed for what he thought would be a short period of time.

“So we thought he was coming home, and then he wasn't. We thought he was coming home and then he wasn't. So that was hard,” his mother said.

“We don't think about those things. All they're doing, they're serving. But when you really go through it with your son or your daughter, you see the sacrifice that truly they go through,” his father added.

Hernandez had to miss his sister’s wedding and his uncle’s funeral. He said those months were very lonely and mentally exhausting.

He said his father wrote him letters every day, which helped him stay strong.

“It really hurt a lot. Just, you know, see, my mom and dad just time stops in uniform and I saw people's lives go move on through a screen,” he said.

However, Hernandez had a front row seat to history. He was involved in critical U.S. missions. Those included the aftermath of the U.S. capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and the start of the war in Iran. At times, he did worry for his safety.

“It was just to be a part of history, and about a part of these major operations, it was definitely a, a crazy thing to experience,” he said.

His deployment ultimately lasted 11 months. It was an emotional moment being reunited with his loved ones.

“It was a really nice welcome home. It was very, very nice. Something we've never experienced before, obviously. Right. But the coming home, just seeing the ship come in from afar was amazing. It's something that I hope to experience again, but for my first time it was beautiful. Oh, the first thing he says, ‘Mom, I'm sorry I missed you so much. I'm so glad to be home. I'm so glad to be home. He just kept on saying, I missed you. I missed you, Mom.'”

During his quick visit to Sun City, he visited some of his favorite eateries and enjoyed his mom’s cooking.

He left Tuesday and is back on duty in Jacksonville. He said for now, he’ll be preparing for another deployment.

We thank Esteban for his service to our country!