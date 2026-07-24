Good Vibes Only: El Paso boy tells ABC-7 about meeting soccer star Kylian Mbappé

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Reality is still setting in for 9-year-old Noah Lopez and his family following a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The family returned to the Sun City after the El Paso boy made an appearance at the World Cup semifinal match.

Earlier this year, Noah’s mother, Claudia Lopez, entered his name in a raffle for a chance to help escort players onto the pitch during the 2026 World Cup. Earlier this summer, she learned Noah had been randomly selected. Noah would escort a player onto the field and hold their hand before kickoff during the semifinals at Dallas Stadium.

After learning the match was between France and Spain, Noah was hoping he'd be paired with French player Kylian Mbappé, who is the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer. But it wasn’t a possibility.

A family member suggested that Noah learn a few phrases in French so he could try to communicate with the athlete. Noah learned how to say his name in French.

After dropping Noah off at Dallas Stadium, FIFA asked parents who their child would want to help escort. Claudia answered Mbappé, but she said many parents also had the same response. However, FIFA couldn’t guarantee who Noah would be paired up with.

Minutes before walking onto the field, Noah was placed on the French side. Moments later, Noah walked onto the field escorting Kylian Mbappé!

"I knew that he knew what this moment meant for him. Just to be standing with the world's one of the world's best soccer players. So, yeah, there was, it was a really great moment. We were all excited,” Claudia said.

Noah’s mom and sister were able to enjoy the moment outside of the stadium at a nearby entertainment district. While Noah’s father was able to witness it from the stands inside the stadium.

"A lot of the other parents are giving me high-fives and pats on the back, and it was just an amazing experience, just being able to see him walking out with Mbappé,” Edwin said.

Noah said he introduced himself to the player, and Mbappé said, “Hi. My name is Mbappé.”

He also met other celebrities and athletes, but he said the best moment by far was walking out with the top athlete.

Now, he is cherishing all his World Cup memories and keepsakes, including the uniform he wore on the field.

"So, he says he doesn't want to wash his jersey just because he knows that Mbappé touched his shoulder,” Noah’s dad added.

Noah will start 4th grade in a few weeks! He said his school principal already approached him about talking about his World Cup experience during the school announcements!