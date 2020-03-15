Sunland Derby Canceled Due to COVID-19

News

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - Just 3 days after an announcement that the race would run without fans, the 2020 Sunland Derby has officially been canceled.

Per the recommendation of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham, the Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino will cease operations for the next two to three weeks, meaning that the March 22nd Derby will not race as previously scheduled.

In an interview with Felix Chavez of the El Paso Times, Sunland Racetrack GM Rick Baugh cited the need to align with the rest of the community in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"We're falling line with the school systems," Baugh said. "The reason for this: the governor wants to get ahead of the curve and reduce the bell curve. She wants to make sure we don't end up in a situation similar to California and New York."

There were 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, according to the Centers for Disease Control, as of Sunday.

The Sunland Derby is a key prep race for the Kentucky Derby each year, with the top finishers earning key points for the Kentucky Derby post.

There has yet to be an announcement made on the Kentucky Derby's status.