Virus protocols sideline Dallas assistant Quinn, DT Watkins
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins have been sent home from a preseason game against Houston because of COVID-19 protocols. The club says 93% of players are vaccinated along with every member of the football staff. It’s the first virus-related development for Dallas since reporting to training camp in California last month. The Cowboys moved camp to their practice facility this past week.