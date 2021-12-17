South Africa to give J&J vaccines to other African nations

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s government says the country will donate just over 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to other African countries to boost the continent’s vaccine drive. The doses are worth approximately $18 million and will be produced at the Aspen Pharmacare manufacturing facility in Gqeberha. The government said Friday that they will be distributed to various African countries over the next year. Ramaphosa is making good progress in his recovery from COVID-19 while continuing treatment for mild symptoms. The president tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Africa remains the world’s least vaccinated continent.