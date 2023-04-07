El Pasoans concerned over losing their homes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso community is angry after learning that some of their homes may be displaced due to a highway project that could be built where their homes are.

"This is my home," said Allyson Holt, one of the residents who will be displaced if the project takes place. "I'm renting it from my grandfather, who lived her since the 90s."

The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing the construction of four direct-connector ramps at the I-10 interchange along Artcraft, between I-10 and Doniphan. The department says this will allow for multiple improvements, namely traffic congestion and traveler safety.

In an evaluation of environmental concerns that the project could have, TXDOT found that 16 residences are anticipated to be displaced, along with 10 businesses. In their conclusion of the evaluation, the department said the project would cause "no significant environmental impacts."

But affected residents see it differently.

"I'm lucky enough that when we move out, we can live with my mom," said Holt. "But I don't think these other residences are that lucky."

TXDOT does offer relocation assistance information on their website.

"They gave us these manuals about what we would be owed, what we are owed as property owners, what the state owes us," said Holt. "But really, it didn't give us really any information about what to do, where we would be going, where we'd be located, or what compensation would even look like."

The plans of the project are proposed, not final. It is currently still in the public hearing phase. Community members have until April 19 to submit questions, comments or concerns.