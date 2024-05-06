Las Cruces city council tables resolution

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today Las Cruces city council voted to table item 8.5, the vote on a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine.

City council members voted 4-2 to remove the item from the agenda. Pro-Palestinian protesters were upset with this decision. Most of the group left the courtroom but not before calling council members cowards for not moving forward with voting.

Pro-Palestinian protesters could be heard from the hallway shouting "Ceasefire Now". Jovanny Hernandez says "I feel ashamed of my city council."

Pro-Israel protesters yelled back calling Pro-Palestinian protesters liars saying Israel is not committing genocide.

Lanis White says where she comes from the city council were worried about what was good for the community, what was good for the businesses and how to make the community a better place.

White said "I fail to see how this can have any bearing whatsoever, except to create animosity and further division, where there should be none in our city."

Other residents said they feel the discussion needs to be had, but the Las Cruces city council agenda was not the place. They went on to say Las Cruces has there own issues to address and thats where the focus of the agenda should be.

Las Cruces city council as not announced when they will vote on the resolution at this time