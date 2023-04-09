Luby’s last day in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Lots of loyal Luby's regulars showed out to have their last supper at the iconic west side staple this Easter Sunday.

Luby's on North Mesa has been open since the 1960s, and is closing for good Sunday.

"We were so sad," Angela Suffle told ABC-7 when we asked her what her reactions was to the news. "I cannot tell you how sad we were, because actually to us, this is like an institution. A historical institution for El Paso."

But Suffle said it's even more sentimental than that for her and her family.

"One of my sisters actually worked here in the 70s," said Suffle. "This is personal to us. This is like home to us. And so we wanted to make sure that we came one last time to Luby's. Especially this one."

Workers told ABC-7 of their appreciation for loyal customers like Suffle.

"I'm really grateful," said one Luby's worker, who has been at the North Mesa location for 15 years. "I can't ask for anything better."

One more Luby's location is still open in El Paso on Hawkins Blvd. Employees told ABC-7 many of them will me transferring to that location, and many regulars have told them they would follow.