New York sues anti-abortion groups for promoting false treatments to reverse medication abortions

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is suing an anti-abortion group and almost a dozen pregnancy counseling centers for allegedly promoting an unproven method to reverse medication abortions. Attorney General Letitia James filed the suit in Manhattan on Monday against Heartbeat International and 11 pregnancy centers. The case follows a similar lawsuit in California and other legal action in states such as Colorado regarding unsubstantiated treatments to reverse medication abortions. The so-called “Abortion Pill Reversal” treatment has not been approved by federal regulators and major medical associations have warned that the protocol is unproven and unscientific. In a statement, Heartbeat International said the lawsuit is “a clear attempt to censor speech.”

