EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A single-vehicle crash late Sunday night left potions of I-10 in West El Paso closed for hours.

All lanes of I-10 East near the scene are closed, according's to TXDOT's incident report.

The crash happened just before midnight.

Nobody has been transported to the hospital, according to First Responders.

In an alert sent by El Paso Police, they stated that Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene.