UN rights experts decry war crimes by Russia in Ukraine and look into genocide allegations

GENEVA (AP) — Independent U.N.-backed human rights experts say they have turned up continued evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in their war against Ukraine. It includes torture — some with such “brutality” that it led to death — and rape of women as old as 83 years old. Members of the U.N. Independent Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine also expressed concerns about allegations of genocide by Russian forces and are looking into them. The team said evidence showed crimes committed on both sides, but that vastly more and a wider array of abuses were committed by Russian forces than by Ukrainian troops.

