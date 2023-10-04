El Paso single mother of three loses mobile home after it caught on fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following a reported fire that started in the back of her mobile home, El Pasoan Maria Martinez, a single mother of three, is seeking the community's help to alleviate the expenses of her loss.

The Martinez family has set up this GoFundMe to help her and her family.

Martinez says the home is located on Anna Martha Way in East El Paso. Images on the GoFundMe page show damage on the home's outer walls.

ABC-7 is speaking with Martinez Wednesday. Look for our interview with her on ABC-7 tonight.