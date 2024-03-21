Bridge Accelerator is now accepting applications for the binational supplier development program

EL PASO, Texas — The Bridge Accelerator has an open call for small & medium sized companies to participate in the next cohort of its binational supplier development program. Applications are currently open for the 2024 cohort which begins on April 11, 2024. The enrollment fee is $5,000. The deadline for businesses to apply is March 29 and a limited number of scholarships are available.

20 to 25 companies will be chosen to participate in the Bridge Accelerator program for 12 weeks. They will undergo a full renovation of their business model through workshops, working groups and panels. The program ends with a Demo Day, where participants pitch their businesses to big industry leaders, potential buyers, investors and program allies.

A press conference will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at noon at 910 E San Antonio Ave, El Paso, TX 79901. The Consulate General of Mexico will announce program details and invite businesses to apply. If you're interested in applying go to tb-xl.com. Applications are open to all companies with operations in the Paso del Norte Region, including El Paso, Juárez, Chihuahua City and Southern New Mexico.