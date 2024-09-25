Fall kills climber and strands partner on Wyoming’s Devils Tower

HULETT, Wyo. (AP) — A climber has fallen to his death at Devils Tower in northeastern Wyoming. Twenty-one-year-old Stewart Phillip Porter, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, fell Sunday, leaving a partner stranded without a rope on the almost 900-foot face of the geological formation. The stuck climber was rescued unharmed after crying out for help. The two were on a relatively easy climbing route called El Cracko Diablo. They had climbed the tower and were headed back down when Porter fell. It was the seventh climbing death in the park’s 118-year history. Some 6,000 people climb the geological formation every year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.