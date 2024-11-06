South Korea fights deepfake porn with tougher punishment and regulation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn. A government task force said it’ll toughen punishment of offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms. Concerns about nonconsensual explicit video contents that were digitally manipulated deepened in South Korea after unconfirmed lists of schools with victims spread online in August. Terrified, many girls and women removed photos and videos from Instagram, Facebook and other social media accounts. Others held rallies calling for stronger legal protection. The task force says the government has been revising laws in cooperation with parliament to increase punishments for perpetrators involved in deepfake porn-related crimes.

