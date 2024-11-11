Teachers in 3 Massachusetts communities continue strike over pay, paid parental leave

BOSTON (AP) — Teachers in three Massachusetts communities fighting for new contracts have pushed forward with their demands as parents brace for the possibility of more cancelled classes Tuesday. Teachers in Beverly and Gloucester voted Thursday to authorize a strike and schools were closed Friday as teachers in both districts hit the picket line over pay, paid parental leave and other issues. In a third community, Marblehead, teachers voted to take to the picket lines Tuesday. School officials in Marblehead have already said schools would be closed Tuesday and that no extracurricular activities or sports would take place. Teachers in all three communities rallied Monday.

