DeSantis appointee says he won’t help his elected replacement take office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state attorney in Florida is telling his staff he can’t help his elected replacement take over his seat because Gov. Ron DeSantis had already suspended the Democrat from the office. Judicial circuit prosecutor Andrew Bain sent the message to his staff Monday and it was obtained by The Associated Press. DeSantis suspended then-State Attorney Monique Worrell from office in an executive order in 2023. Bain argued in his message that the order is still in effect. The governor appointed Bain to replace Worrell, who beat him in last month’s election to retake the office of the top prosecutor in the Orlando area.

