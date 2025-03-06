El Paso ISD takes proactive steps to protect students against Measles

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There are now 159 cases of Measles in Texas and the numbers continue to rise. Although no cases has been confirmed in El Paso, El Paso ISD is taking proactive steps to keep their schools safe.

In an email that went out to families, the district says their concern for their student population is personal travel and school-sponsored travel such as school-sponsored trips, within Texas.

According to EPISD they plan to:

Increased Communication by developing communication materials for parents and guardians, emphasizing the importance of vaccination and providing information about measles symptoms and prevention.

Vaccination Promotion by continuing to work with local health authorities to promote vaccination clinics and provide information about vaccination resources.

Travel Awareness by sending parents information about the risks of exposure during travel if they or their child are not fully vaccinated against measles.

Exclusion Policies by following any exclusion policies recommended by state and local health authorities pertaining to unvaccinated students during outbreaks.

Monitoring and Reporting by closely monitoring the measles situation in Texas and will continue to receive updates from the Local Health Authorities.

For more information visit their website.