Get spooked at Wet N’ Wild Waterworld’s first-ever haunted scaregrounds

Wet N' Wild
October 1, 2025 9:49 AM
Wet N’ Wild Waterworld is opening its first ever Haunted Scaregrounds this fall.

The event will include activities, wandering scare actors, specialty food items and an all-new haunted house experience from 915Live -- the creators of The Grove Haunted House.

The Haunted Scaregrounds officially opens on Oct. 3 until Nov. 1 -- but only open on select nights.

It'll also feature Halloween themed food and beverage offerings including "Pumpkin Scream Spiced Funnel Cakes," "Freakshow Fried Oreos," "CarnEvil Corn," specialty drinks and more.

Tickets are on sale now starting at only $9.99 when purchased online in advance on their website.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

