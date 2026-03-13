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Your spring break travels could be more expensive this year

KVIA
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today at 12:05 PM
Published 11:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- If you're planning on going out of town for spring break or a summer vacation, you may notice an uptick in price for your flight. That's because of the rise in rising costs for jet fuel because of the war in the middle east, according to UTEP economic professor, Tom Fullerton.

"That's going to force them to raise, ticket prices. And that will cause, the number of travelers to hold off on traveling for the for the near term and see, that will translate into fewer visitors, you know, going throughout the country and ultimately, it will end up causing hotel reservations, to be canceled," said Fullerton.


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