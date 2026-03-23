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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Record heat to hit the area again.

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Updated
today at 6:51 PM
Published 6:46 PM

Temperatures will heat up again to record-setting numbers. Highs will climb to the low and mid 90's through Thursday. A cold front arrives Friday from the NE to provide us with gusts around 45 mph with some blowing dust and sand possible - giving us some light haze.

Temperatures will cool as well for Friday and the weekend with 70's.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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