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Multiple vehicle crash reported on Executive near Mesa

TXDOT
By
New
Published 5:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDoT) has reported a multiple vehicle crash on Executive Center Blvd near Mesa St.

The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed that the call came in at 4:18 pm and no injuries were reported.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the left lane on Executive is due to collision on eastbound lanes and clearing time is estimated to be one hour.

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Armando Ramirez

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