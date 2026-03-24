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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather First Alert – Record heat the next 2 days; then a cold front Friday

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Updated
today at 3:50 PM
Published 3:49 PM

Record high temps for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 90's. If we hit 97 degrees, this would be the hottest temperature on record for the month of March (96 is the current record which we hit this past Sunday).

A cold front will arrive Friday and cool us down to the upper 70's with gusty NE winds around 45 mph.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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