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Semi overturned on Loop 375 Border Highway at US-54, closure will last several hours; EPPD

TxDOT
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Published 9:46 AM

UPDATE (10:46 AM) -- The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries in a result of the incident.

According to the El Paso Police Department, police were called to a multi-vehicle crash at around 08:52 am.  Police say that initial details are that a Semi has rolled over.

EPPD says that officers are still on scene investigating and the area will be closed for several hours.  

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), a large vehicle has overturned onto its side on Loop 375 Border Highway at US-54 .

All lanes heading West in that area have been closed, traffic is being diverted to US Highway 54.

ABC 7 has reached out to the El Paso Fire Department for information on any injuries.

This is a developing story, once more information is provided we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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