Skip to Content
News

Paso del Norte Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

facebook
By
Published 2:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF) has announced Tuesday that it is now accepting applications for its 2026 scholarship opportunities.

Organizers say that with deadlines starting as early as April 3, students are urged to apply as soon as possible through the Foundation’s streamlined application system, Scholarship360.

PdNCF offers a diverse range of scholarships for graduating high school seniors, current college students, and non-traditional students returning to school. Awards help cover tuition, books, and other education-related expenses.

“Our scholarships reflect the diverse dreams and realities of students in our region,” said Kellie Burns-Franco, Director of Partnerships and Outreach. “We offer opportunities for student athletes, those pursuing careers in hospitality, and even single mothers returning to school to build a better future. We encourage students to explore every option and apply before the earliest deadlines.”

For more information and to apply, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.