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Vehicle on fire after two-vehicle crash on Loop 375 North; EPPD

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
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Published 3:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The EL Paso Police Department says that at 2:34 pm police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on Loop 375 North near Iron medics.

Officials say that one of vehicles is on fire. There are no known injuries at this time.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) all lanes are closed heading North.

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Armando Ramirez

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