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ABC-7 Storm Track First Alert – Extreme heat for Thursday; big cool down with gusty winds Friday

KVIA
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Updated
today at 2:26 PM
Published 2:24 PM

More record highs will continue. Today's high soared into the mid-90s, breaking another record. We will see another record high on Thursday with the potential for the hottest temperature ever for March, and this early in the season.

A cold front will arrive on Friday, keeping our highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will gust from the NE around 45 mph - making it feel just a bit cooler as well.

The weekend will be pretty nice with highs in the mid and upper 70s on Saturday and then heat up to the mid and upper 80s for Sunday.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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