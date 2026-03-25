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Congresswoman Escobar calls on Meta to hold public listening sessions on El Paso Data Center

Rep. Veronica Escobar, (D) El Paso
Office of Veronica Escobar
Rep. Veronica Escobar, (D) El Paso
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Published 3:52 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - According to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) office the Congresswoman sent a letter to Meta calling on the company to hold public listening sessions and provide answers to El Pasoans about the potential impacts of its new data center.\

Congresswoman Escobar says that El Pasoans deserve transparency and a meaningful role in decisions that will directly affect their daily lives.

Below is the full letter:

letter_to_meta_re._public_transparencyDownload
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