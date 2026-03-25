Skip to Content
News

Las Cruces School Board to revisit renaming César Chávez Elementary in April

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education met Tuesday evening for a board meeting to discuss renaming César Chávez Elementary School, this comes amid sexual assault allegations against the late César Chávez.

During the board meeting, they heard from several public speakers. Board members said that the name was chosen prior to the allegations, Vice President of the Board of the Education, Robert Wofford, said "We cannot dignify that with a school name".

No action was taken during Tuesday's meeting and officials said this item would be further discussed at the next meeting in April.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.