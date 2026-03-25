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Man charged with DWI in Horizon

HCPD
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New
Published 5:52 PM

HORIZON, Texas (KVIA)- According to the Horizon City Police Department Almanza-Gutierrez arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated after police responded to a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

According to HCPD, on March 23, 2026 at around 3 am, HCPD Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1500 block of S. Kenazo in Horizon City following a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

During the investigation, officers made contact with the Gutierrez where he allegedly displayed signs of impairment.

Gutierrez was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and was issued a $5,000 bond and transported to the El Paso County Jail without incident.

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Armando Ramirez

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