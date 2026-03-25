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Two individuals arrested after physical struggle with Sunland Park Police

SUNLAND PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT
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New
Published 3:33 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Police shared a post on social media stating that two individuals were arrested after getting into a physical struggle with officers Tuesday.

The post says officers conducted a traffic stop at Cristo Rey Blvd in Sunland Park.

Officials say that the situation escalated and that after a brief struggle were placed into custody.

Sunland Park Police Department

The post did not say why the traffic stop was conducted and what charges the individuals are facing.

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Armando Ramirez

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