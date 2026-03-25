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UTEP, UACJ hosts Water Week 2026

KVIA
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today at 2:50 PM
Published 2:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The University of Texas at El Paso, along with the Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez, hosts Water Week to provide more information to individuals about water and to bring more awareness about the resource.

During the event, organizers say there are several activities that people can participate online and in person as well as getting information from professionals from both universities.

UTEP says the event aims to engage faculty, students and community members on both sides of the border on water issues, increase visibility of water problems and solutions and foster new connections among researchers and advocates.

Water week is happening from March 23-28 and is at several locations throughout UTEP.

UTEP says World Water Day has been observed annually since 1993 to celebrate water and raise awareness of the 2.2 billion people worldwide living without access to safe water.

For more information on World Water Week click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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