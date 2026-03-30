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Low-cost pet vaccines in Santa Teresa

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Published 10:09 AM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Sunland Park is providing low-cost pet vaccines Monday afternoon.

Vaccines cost $20 at the Sunland Park Sports Complex (4700 McNutt Rd.). Other services include microchipping and heartworm testing for $30. All payments must be made in cash. Services will be available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Courtesy: City of Sunland Park on Facebook

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Gabrielle Lopez

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