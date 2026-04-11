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One person in serious condition after multi-vehicle crash in West El Paso, EPPD investigates

KVIA
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Published 12:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department says that the Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene of multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning, leaving one person in serious condition.

According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Mesa St. and Brentwood Ave sometime before 11 a.m.

Officials have closed off the intersection to investigate the cause of the crash and are asking motorists to seek alternative routes.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you online and on air.

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Armando Ramirez

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