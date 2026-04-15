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ABC-7 Weather – Nice weather for Thursday and Friday with some breezes. Cold front Saturday.

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Published 3:03 PM

A good amount of sunshine with some high clouds from time to time through Friday. Peak gusts will be around 25-30 mph.

A cold front arrives early Saturday which will begin to cool us down a bit while giving us wind gusts around 40 mph later in the day Saturday from the NE/E.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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