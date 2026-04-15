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El Paso Electric restores power in East, Far East El Paso

El Paso Electric Outage Map
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Updated
today at 12:06 PM
Published 11:50 AM

UPDATE (12:03 p.m.) -- Crews repaired the major power outages near the Fountains and Far East El Paso, according to EPE's map.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several power outages across East and Far East El Paso are impact more than 5,000 customers Wednesday, according to the El Paso Electric outage map.

As of 11:44 a.m., there are 23 power outages affecting 5,237 customers.

The map showed the majority of the outages are happening near the Fountains at Farah in East El Paso.

Another cluster of outages was reported in Far East El Paso near Pellicano Drive and Berryville Street; another near Eastlake Boulevard.

Check back for updates.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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