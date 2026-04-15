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Truck crashes into Chico’s Tacos

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New
Published 8:17 PM

One person is in the hospital tonight after a crash in South-Central El Paso.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, it happened around 5:45pm, at 3401 Dyer street.

The crash sent a truck through the front of a Chico's Tacos.

This is a developing story, we'll update on air and online once we learn more.

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Amelia Roberts

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