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ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – The Downtown Deck Plaza Debate

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today at 2:55 PM
Published 4:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The debate over the Downtown Deck Plaza is back in the spotlight this week.

Both the City and County of El Paso voted in favor of tentative agreements for how the project would be handled if it moves forward.

There are also important deadlines approaching later this year to make the project possible at any point in the future to build the multi-part park over the top of I-10 across the Downtown trench.`

So why did City and County elected officials vote in favor or against moving forward, and what will it take to actually build it - including the cost?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk speaks with District 7 City Rep. Lily Limon, who voted against the memorandum of understanding, Precinct 4 County Commissioner Sergio, who voted in favor, and Joe Gudenrath, Executive Director of the Downtown Management District and Vice Chair of the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10.

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Andrew J. Polk

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