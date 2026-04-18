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2026 Horizon Wine Festival

Horizon Wine Festival/File
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New
Published 4:47 PM

HORIZON, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Organizers invited the Borderland community Saturday for the 8th annual Horizon Wine Festival.

The Horizon Wine Festival was held from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Three Missions Brewery in Socorro.

Organizers say that attendees were able to enjoy live music and entertainment, food trucks, vendors, and wine and craft beer tastings.

Organizers with the Horizon Wine Festival also say that a portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the El Paso MS Community.

For more information on the Horizon Wine Festival, click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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