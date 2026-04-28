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Road closed due to fire

KVIA
By
New
Published 8:42 PM

Osier Drive in Canutillo is closed tonight, according to a post from the El Paso County Sheriff's Instagram.

The post says the closure is due to a structure fire in the area.

Crews are responding to the scene now.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area while emergency crews work to put out the fire.

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Amelia Roberts

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