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560,000 gallons of wastewater spill at Bustamante Treatment Plant contained; EP Water

KVIA
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Published 10:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Water (EP Water) , there was a wastewater spill that occurred on Sunday May 31 at the Roberto Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant at 10001 Pan American Drive.

EP Water says that crews responded immediately and were able to contain the spill within the El Paso Water property.

Officials say that the spill was caused by a clog resulting from a malfunction in equipment designed to capture large debris before wastewater enters the treatment process. Around 560,000 gallons of wastewater was spilled within the Bustamante Plant property.

No water or wastewater services were affected and the public drinking water supply is not at risk, according to officials.

Cleanup and disinfection efforts are ongoing.

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Armando Ramirez

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