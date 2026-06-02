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Doña Ana County awards emergency contract for medical services at Detention Center 

Dona Ana County
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Published 1:03 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA)-- During a meeting on June 2nd, the Board of County Commissioners approved an emergency contract for medical and mental health services at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

The emergency procurement contract was awarded to healthcare company Thrive Medical Services LLC for $4,489,375.

According to officials, the approval of the contract will ensure the continuation of health care services at the Detention Center after its current provider, YesCare, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.

"Health care services for our detainees at the Detention Center is a big priority for us," Commissioner Christopher Schaljo-Hernandez said. "By approving this emergency procurement, we are able to continue these services while we look for a more permanent solution." 

According to officials, the contract will be effective immediately, during which Thrive Medical Services will work with YesCare to transition into its full-time role at the Detention Center within four to ten days.

The County says is working to secure a permanent medical provider.

Article Topic Follows: News
dona ana county detention center
health care
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Armando Ramirez

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