Skip to Content
News

Firefighters respond to structure fire on Nevada Ave in Las Cruces

LCFD
By
New
Published 12:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, just before 5:30 p.m on June 1st, crews were called out to a structure fire on the 2300 block of Nevada Ave.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they encountered a greenhouse on fire. 

According to officials, the fire was brought under control around five minutes and no nearby buildings were damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Article Topic Follows: News
fire
las cruces
las cruces fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.