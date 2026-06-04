How to get the new statewide food truck permit launching July 1

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Sate Health Services opened applications for a new statewide license for mobile food vendors. The new license will be valid everywhere in Texas, meaning mobile food vendor's don't need a separate license for each jurisdiction they sell in.

The change comes after legislature passed House Bill 2844, which regulates mobile food vendors in Texas.

Mobile food vendors need a DSHS license to operate by July 1, the department said Thursday.

Once a vendor passes their pre-licensing inspection, DSHS will give them a new license that will last for one year.

If you have an existing mobile food vendor license from a local health department, you can keep operating as long as you have proof of the license when you apply through DSHS; submit the application and pay the fees; and keep a hard copy of the application summary and payment receipt on hand, DSHS said.

If you don't have a license in the state of Texas, you can't operate until you have done a pre-licensing inspection, DSHS. The department said it will prioritize those applications first.

DSHS said while it's responsible for licensing and enforcement under the new law, most inspections will be done through agreements with local jurisdictions. Vendors also have to comply with state and local laws.

Below is the DSHS guide to license your mobile food vendor unit. The process and requirements varies based on the type of food you sell.

The guide includes an inspection checklist and a list of what to take to your inspection.