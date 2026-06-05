ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – City to reconsider Meta data center contract, and YISD budget crunch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Should the City of El Paso cancel the incentive contract for the Meta data center?

That's a question at the core a discussion on next week's city council agenda that will re-visit the incentives given to the Facebook parent company for the facility already under construction in Northeast.

At issue for some city representatives is if the benefits to the community outweigh the costs of tax breaks and concerns of the use of resources such as water and electricity.

And the response to the local school district budget crunch continues, with the Ysleta Independent School District on a deadline to deal with a nearly $17 million shortfall in a budget due by the end of the month.

As El Paso ISD makes difficult job-cut decisions to bring their budget more under control, what will it take for YISD to balance the books?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with current and past city leadership and the Ysleta Teachers Association for their perspectives on the discussions and actions needed now.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 PM, right after ABC-7 at 10.