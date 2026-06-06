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US intercepts Iranian missiles launched toward Kuwait, Bahrain: CENTCOM

A still photo from a video released by U.S. Central Command showing what it says are U.S. strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.
CENTCOM
A still photo from a video released by U.S. Central Command showing what it says are U.S. strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.
By
New
Published 3:48 AM

U.S. forces helped shoot down incoming Iranian missiles and drones shot toward Kuwait and Bahrain, U.S. Central Command said.

The barrage fired at Iran's Gulf neighbors -- a total of seven ballistic missiles -- came hours after U.S. forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that had been launched toward the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM said in a social media post.

“Initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target," the post stated. "There are currently no reports of harm to U.S. personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging U.S. 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false."

CENTCOM said the earlier launch of Iran's attack drones "posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic" and, in response, the U.S. struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to "defend against further maritime attacks."

US shoots down 4 drones, strikes Iranian sites: CENTCOM

The U.S. military recently shot down four Iranian drones that had been launched toward the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said Friday.

"The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic," CENTCOM said.

In response, CENTCOM said U.S. forces struck "Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites" in the city of Goruk and on Qeshm Island "to defend against further attacks."

This is the latest incident during the ceasefire where CENTCOM has said it defended against an Iranian action and then launched strikes at Iranian targets.

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