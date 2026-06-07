‘I had to stab him’, Sunland Park woman faces charges after allegedly stabbing a man

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 reveals that 31-year-old Sarai Ortiz is facing several charges after a confrontation ended with her allegedly stabbing a man with a knife.

According to the court documents, police with the Sunland Park Police Department went out to the 100 block of Palma on June 1, 2026 after receiving a call about a victim with wounds from a bladed object.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a elderly man who was on the ground with 3 stab wounds. The victim told police that Ortiz had stabbed him and shortly after, court documents say that the victim was transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso.

Officers met with the 911 caller where they told police they had seen Ortiz outside of the house and what she was wearing, then heard the victim screaming for help and proceeded to call 911.

Court documents say that Ortiz told officers that her and the victim were arguing since the night before the stabbing occurred and law enforcement was called. She then told officers that at some point in the confrontation, she had been strangled by the victim and tried to get away from him, although court documents say officers did not see any injuries on Ortiz.

According to the documents, Ortiz would go on to admit to the officials about stabbing the victim saying "I had to stab him." Ortiz told police that she used a kitchen knife and that she had thrown the knife away at the house.

Ortiz is charged with three counts of Aggravated Battery against a Household Member (Deadly Weapon), one count of Attempt to Commit a Felony, to wit: (Murder), one count of Tampering with Evidence (Capital Crime or First or Second-Degree Felony).

Booking records from the Dona Ana County Detention Center show that she is being held without bond.