Skip to Content
News

IDF says it has identified missiles fired at Israel from Iran

By
Published 3:26 PM

ByDavid BrennanNadine El-Bawab, and Jon Haworth

Last Updated: June 7, 2026, 2:13 PM MDT

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel on Sunday and was activating its defensive systems to intercept the threat.

The Iran missile attack on Israel followed strikes carried out by the IDF this weekend on Iran-backed Hezbollah militant targets in southern Beirut, Lebanon.

The alleged missile attack aimed at Israel came just hours after Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei promised a "decisive and painful response" to Israel’s airstrikes on southern Beirut on Sunday.

Rezaei, spokesman for the Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s Parliament, issued a statement on social media, threatening, "This rabid dog must be disciplined and put in its place. Look at the sky of the occupied territories tonight."

IDF sent out a precautionary directive to mobile phones of residents in the area targeted by Iran, asking them to act responsibly and follow instructions to save lives.

Upon receiving an alert, the public is being instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Claire Bower

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.