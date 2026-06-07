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Local disaster declaration in Sierra Blanca due to extended water outage

Map shows Sierra Blanca in Hudspeth County, which sits southeast of El Paso along I-10.
KVIA
Map shows Sierra Blanca in Hudspeth County, which sits southeast of El Paso along I-10.
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Published 6:59 PM

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KVIA)-- According to Hudspeth County officials, there has been an extended water outage due to mechanical failures with the public water provider, Sierra Blanca Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 (WCID #1).

Hudspeth County says that the WCID #1), the sole public water provider serving the community of Sierra Blanca, has experienced a series of mechanical failures and multiple water line breaks that have resulted in an extended interruption of water service.

Officials say the interruption of water service creates conditions that may impact public health, sanitation, continuity of government operations, emergency services, and general welfare within the affected area.

Due to the issues, a local state of disaster has been declared and Hudspeth county officials say that the state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven (7) days from the date of this declaration. The state of disaster could be continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court of Hudspeth County if needed.

The County says that individual and groups are bringing both drinking water and non-potable water for practical needs like flushing toilets and basic household use at the Pete Colmenero Park in Sierra Blanca.

Officials do not say in the declaration when the outage first occurred or when water can be expected to be restored.

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Armando Ramirez

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